Viberate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.29 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 427.2% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $26.94 million and $189.29 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

