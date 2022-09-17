Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.52.
Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
