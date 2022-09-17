Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.06% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ VWE opened at 3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.09. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.00 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

