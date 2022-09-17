Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,806.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

