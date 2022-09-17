Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 143 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.
VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.36 ($1.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,806.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
