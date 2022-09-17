Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE IGD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
