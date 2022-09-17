Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IGD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

