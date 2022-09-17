Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 457.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890,396 shares during the period. Vy Global Growth accounts for about 5.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 4.01% of Vy Global Growth worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

