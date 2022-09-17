Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Waldencast has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waldencast by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.