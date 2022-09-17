WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKME. Citigroup cut their price target on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,282,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 67,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $14,955,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

