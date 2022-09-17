Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $28.02. 1,582,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

