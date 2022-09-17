Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $365,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

