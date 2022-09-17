West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 366 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 742,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,802. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

