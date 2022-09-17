West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

