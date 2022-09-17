West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,719. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

