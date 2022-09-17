West Coast Financial LLC Has $16.68 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.12. 806,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

