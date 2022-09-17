West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

