West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises 1.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 29.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

