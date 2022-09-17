West Coast Financial LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. 1,644,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

