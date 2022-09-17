West Coast Financial LLC Sells 689 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.02. 1,615,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average of $312.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

