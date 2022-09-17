West Coast Financial LLC Sells 81,898 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,898 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 456,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,410,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. 19,190,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,454. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

