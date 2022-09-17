West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 860,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $268.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $266.31 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

