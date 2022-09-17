Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $109.98 on Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $109.98 or 0.00547897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $977,545.46 and $41,201.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

