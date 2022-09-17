Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Whole Earth Brands worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 71,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.73. 597,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

