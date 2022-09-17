Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 8,699,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

