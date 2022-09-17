Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $33.01 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,249. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

