Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. 226,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nestlé

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.