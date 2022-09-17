Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.50. 2,422,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,446. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.50.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.