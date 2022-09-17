Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 1,121 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 1,392,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,555. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.