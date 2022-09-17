Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.7% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 15,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 131,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 40.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PYPL traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,490,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $282.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

