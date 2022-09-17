Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.87 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

