Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.87 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.
Wipro Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of WIT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
Institutional Trading of Wipro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
