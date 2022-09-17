Wolfe Research Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CVI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.11%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

