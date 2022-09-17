Woodstock Corp Buys 201 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.02. 1,589,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

