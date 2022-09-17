Woodstock Corp Buys 990 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,152,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

