Woodstock Corp Has $2.89 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $43.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.02. 34,201,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.