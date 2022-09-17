Woodstock Corp Sells 327 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. 1,497,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,994. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

