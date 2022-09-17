Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $20.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,165.65. 263,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,087.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,559.43 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

