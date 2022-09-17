Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after purchasing an additional 342,495 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

