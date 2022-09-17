Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

