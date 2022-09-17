Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

