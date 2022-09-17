Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

