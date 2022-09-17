Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

