Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

