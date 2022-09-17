Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 9,420 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

