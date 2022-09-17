Wrapped BNB Price Hits $278.49 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $278.49 or 0.01391712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $76.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,266,588 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

