Wrapped Centrifuge Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and $1.11 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

