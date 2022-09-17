Xaya Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $17,010.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00170635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00289073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00752313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00611233 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00260958 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

