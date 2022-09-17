Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading

