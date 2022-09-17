XYO Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, XYO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $98.29 million and approximately $683,622.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00065133 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078382 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

