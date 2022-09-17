Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,036,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,718. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

