Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

JJSF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.39. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

