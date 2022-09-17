Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $9.75 on Friday, reaching $425.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.42. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

